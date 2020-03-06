Configuration Management Market – Intelligence study 2028

Global Configuration Management Market: Overview

The demand within the global configuration management market is rising on account of advancements in the domain of product analysis and optimization. Development of a product or system is followed by a rigorous process of optimization to increase the efficiency and life of the system. The need to retain the utility and effectiveness of products has created tremendous demand within the global configuration management market. The field of system engineering has gathered popularity in recent times, and several new lines of optimization have emerged in this field. The relevance of maintaining the performance efficiency of a product or system can be felt across plenitude of industries. Therefore, pragmatic industrial units evaluate the configuration management dynamics of products before buying them.

TMR Research (TMR) decrypts a wide array of factors pertaining to the growth of the global configuration management market. The global configuration management market can be segmented on the basis of end-use, region, and application. Based on application, the use of configuration management in structural analysis has gathered momentum in recent times. It is integral to understand the wide range of applications for configuration management in order to gauge market growth.

Global Configuration Management Market: Notable Developments

As the requirements of large data-based projects continually change, the need for configuration management platforms is slated to rise.

SERVICENOW INC., is an important entity operating in the global configuration management market. The need to understand and decode complex configuration data has been addressed by the company. The success of SERVICENOW INC., in developing configuration management database (CMDB) has helped the company reach the apogee of popularity. The global configuration management market is slated to become the ideal resort for companies looking to develop data repositories.

Facebook Hydra has also emerged as an important framework to create Python programs with the help of configuration management platforms. The new development by Facebook has come as a major relief for several companies looking for python-based solutions. Moreover, research projects that require swift adaptation to change can be accomplished with Facebook Hydra.

Some of the leading players operating across the global configuration management market are:

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Oracle

Alibaba Cloud

IBM

Puppet

Global Configuration Management Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Configuration Management in Defense

The design, operations, and requirement of a product are the central ideas behind its effectiveness. In order to optimize the aforementioned aspects, it is integral to institute a robust framework for configuration management. The military industry has emerged as the largest consumer of configuration management tools, and this is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The use of high-end systems for reconnaissance and defense across the military industries necessitates the use of configuration management tools. Furthermore, manufacturing of defense technologies is succeeded by an exhaustive process of analysing their physical attributes and information systems.

Advancements in Civil Engineering

The application of configuration management in the field of civil engineering has also generated tremendous revenues within the global market. Construction of bridges and canals requires high-level of scrutiny and maintenance even after the completion of projects. Furthermore, the need for building better structures that can withstand various external attacks has also brought configuration management under the spotlight of attention. Industrial engineering has also emerged as a key area within the field of configuration management. The unprecedented demand for retaining the functionality of dams has also generated humongous revenues within the global market.

The global configuration management market can be segmented by:

System

Software and Application

Storage

Server

Module

CMDB

Service Catalog

Service Definition

Component

Solution

Services

