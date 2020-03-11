Concrete Surface Retarders Market to witness remarkable growth by 2026 | Adomast Manufacturing, BASF, Cemex, Chemmasters, Dayton Superior, Others

The global concrete surface retarders market is forecast to reach USD 99.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Retarders for concrete surfaces are used to delay the initial setting time of the concrete up to an hour. They are generally used in the hot weather conditions to counter the rapid hardening due to high temperature, thus allowing them time for mixing, transporting, and placing. Retarders also act as water reducers.

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for concrete surface retarders during the forecast period.

Key participants include

Adomast Manufacturing, BASF, Cemex, Chemmasters, Dayton Superior, Fosroc, Fritz-Pak, GCP Applied Technologies, Interstar Materials, Kingdom Products, Larsen Building Products, Premiere Concrete Admixtures, Prime Exposure, Reckli, Russtech, Sika, TK Products, The Euclid Chemical Company, Thermax, Twin City Concrete Products, and W. R. Meadows, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Inorganic Agents

Organic Agents

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

The report charts the future of the Concrete Surface Retarders market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The perfect balance of information on various topics including the sudden upswing in spending power, end-use, distribution channels and others add great value to this literature. A collaboration of charts, graphics images and tables offers more clarity on the overall study. Researchers behind the report explore why customers are purchasing products and services from immediate competitors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the agent types, organic agents account for a larger market share of ~60% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to grow further with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Common varieties of organic retarders are hydroxyl carboxylic acids & their salts, polyhydric alcohols & their derivatives, sugars, and other carbohydrates. Most of these retarders typically have hydrophilic active groups, with water-reducing effects, so they are also known as retarding water-reducing agents.

The inorganic agents are anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.2% during the forecast period. Some examples of inorganic salt retarders include borax, zinc carbonate & sulfates, zinc chloride, phosphates, and metaphosphates of iron, copper, & zinc.

The European region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction & infrastructure industry in the region are majorly escalating the demand for concrete surface retarders. Stringent environmental norms and policies in the region are also responsible for the growth of the market. Raw materials of concrete contain cement, which are produced using recycled waste.

