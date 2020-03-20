COMPUTER GRAPHICS MARKET SHARES, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH, DEMAND AND GLOBAL COMPANIES DASSAULT SYSTEMES, INTEL CORPORATION, MENTOR GRAPHICS, MICROSOFT

The Global Computer Graphics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023. The worldwide report of Computer Graphics market splits the breakdown knowledge by brands, type, application, and Computer Graphics trade leading makers in uppermost regions.

Market Segment by Companies

• Adobe Systems

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

• Autodesk

• Dassault Systemes

• Intel Corporation

• Mentor Graphics

Computer graphics have emerged along with software which they reinforce with advent new technologies graphics providers are coming out with new updates of software and also new software that are helping each and every industry verticals. With the help of software – dummy parts are being made in automobile industry, manufacturing industry, and other ancillary parts related industry.

Computer graphics software today is majorly implemented in education institutes where machine designing and engineering design is the part of curriculum. With the help of CAD/CAM software students are able to design and create new objects with perfect details that are very helpful for their future endeavors. With development in traditional software like CAD/CAM over the time with new design approaches and increase in usage of visualization software, the market is growing steadily. Few years down the line, the adoption rate is expected to increase within every industry vertical

Market Segment By Type

• CAD/CAM

• Visualization / Simulation

• Digital Video

• Imaging

• Modeling / Animation

• Others

Market Segment By Application

• Aerospace and defense

• Automobile

• Entertainment and Advertising

• Academia and Education

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Architecture, Building and Construction

• Others

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computer Graphics. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

