Comprehensive Study Reveals how Brewer’s Yeast Market is Growing| BIOMIN HOLDING, Kothariyeast, Bruchem, Cargill, Incorporated

Global brewer’s yeast market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Brewer’s Yeast market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Brewer’s Yeast market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Product: Fresh, Dry, Instant

By Type: Dry, Liquid

By Application: Beer, Wine, Food Supplements, Feed Supplements, Others

By End-Use Vertical: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Breweries, Nutraceutical Manufacturers

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand from the additives application is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising benefits associated with the product improving the health of the consumer is also expected to increase its adoption rate

Increasing consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding complications with the health of individuals with over-consumption of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing presence of animals suffering from various disorders due to the consumption of yeast extracts is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

