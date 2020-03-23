Composites Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2028

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Composites market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Composites market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Composites market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Composites market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global composites market. Key players profiled in the composites study include Hexcel Corporation, TPI Composites, Inc, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, Faurecia, Performance Composites Inc., Enduro Composites, Inc., Toray Industries, APPLIED POLERAMIC INC., Hexagon Composites, KINECO, Creative Composites Ltd., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., The Quadrant Group of Companies, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd., BGF Industries, Inc., FACC AG, Premium Aerotec, Fokker Aerostructures, COTESA GmbH, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, Wethje Carbon Composites, VELLO NORDIC AS, Fiberdur GmbH & Co. KG, Akiet B.V., and FILL GESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.

The report segments the global composites market into:

Composites Market – By Product Type Polymer Matrix Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.) Metal Matrix Composites Ceramic Matrix Composites



Composites Market – By Technology Pultrusion Process Layup Process Filament Winding Compression Molding Injection Molding Resin Transfer Molding Others (Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)



Composites Market – By Application Automotive & Transportation Interior Exterior Power Train Components Others (Chassis, brake pads, etc.) Construction Aerospace & Defense Electrical & Electronics Marine & Oil & Gas Pipes Others (Top side applications, etc.) Wind Energy Others (consumer goods, etc.)



Composites Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN India Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



