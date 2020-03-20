Companies in the Membrane Microfiltration Market Resorting to Product Innovation to Stay Ahead in the Game

The global membrane microfiltration market should reach $3.7 billion by 2023 from $2.4 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This report examines the market for MF membrane products as reflected by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes, and semiconductor fabrication. Five-year projections are provided for market activity and value. Industry structure, membrane applications and trends, pricing considerations, research and development (R&D), government regulations, company profiles, and competitive technologies are covered by the study.

The report is a study of the global market as applied to liquid separations. Analysis will not include membranes in the MF pore size range for air and/or gas separations or membranes for non-separating applications such as technical textiles or diagnostic kits. Medical devices based on MF membranes will not be addressed either. Values are given in U.S. dollars; forecasts are made in constant U.S. dollars, and growth rates are compounded. Sales of membranes refer to the sale of membranes packaged as modules, capsules, cartridges, cassettes, or other devices in which the membranes are housed. Pressure vessels, housings, pumps, piping, controls, or other system components are not included in the market values.

Report Includes:

– 26 data tables and 16 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for membrane microfiltration within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Examination of MF membrane products by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes and semiconductor fabrication

– Statistics on markets, applications, industry structure and dynamics along with technological developments

– Information on the global market as applied to liquid separations; analysis will not include membranes in the MF pore-size range for air and/or gas separations, or for non-separating applications such as technical textiles or diagnostic kits

– Discussion of pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations and competitive technologies

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M, Alfa Laval, General Electric, Kubota Corp., Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Sartorius and Synder Filtration

Summary

The global membrane microfiltration market was worth over REDACTED in 2017. It is expected to exceed REDACTED in 2018 and REDACTED in 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED between 2018 and 2023. Drivers for growth include regulations, industry standards, consumer demand, and the need to replace aging and/or outdated existing equipment. The most important driver is governmental regulation imposed by agencies, including environmental and health agencies, especially in China, which lacks a clean reliable water infrastructure capable of meeting industry demands.

Ultrafiltration, the longevity of membrane life (anywhere from one year to 10 years), and the maturity of the industry are the biggest barriers to growth. Although some companies offer OEMmembranes (to be converted by another party), the industry is increasingly moving toward turnkey modularization, targeting not just the membrane or even filter cartridges, but complete systems.

The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical. By price per volume and replacement, the most profitable area is in biopharmaceutical filtration and labs. Purity level need, increasing global customers, and the constant need to change out filters mean that the same material will demand a higher price and will be continuously reordered.

Industrial filtration faces tough challenges as it will be the most cost-driven and the most reliant on governmental infrastructure spending and the economy. Also, with membrane life expectancies at such high levels, the revenue generated from replacement filters will be far less than revenue from new filters going into new plants.

However, the increased use of industrial water reclamation and recycling offers another avenue of growth. Regulations offer more business as they are implemented. At the same time, with water scarcity becoming an issue, production facilities are increasing their water independence. In other cases, water purity has a direct correlation with system performance, such as in power plants.

Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing demand increasing levels of water purity and are often situated in areas with poor water quality. These industries have water with high solid counts that fall into the microfiltration range, and they handle aggressive chemicals with high solid content. This opens the door not only to commodity materials but also to specialty pore–size and high-end materials such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). However, this industry will be dependent on government regulations and manufacturing capacity expansion, as the use of cross-flow filtration will have some filters lasting five years before change-out is necessary.

In food and beverage production, MF is a standard treatment for certain dairy industry processes, including the removal of bacteria from skim milk and the removal of soluble proteins from milk prior to cheese making. MF also is used in producing new milk-based liquid and dry ingredients and lowcarbohydrate dairy beverages with high protein content. Juice, wine, beer, and vinegar clarification and stabilization also are commonplace. For separations in extreme food processing conditions, manufacturers have developed durable ceramic, silicon, and other membrane materials that resist fouling, heat, chemicals, and repeated exposure to hot water and caustics.

