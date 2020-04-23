Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide| Manitowoc Foodservice, Panasonic, Nor-Lake

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Standex International Corporation, Lennox International, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., AHT Cooling Syste ms, Whirlpool Corporation, Manitowoc Foodservice, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., FUJIMAK CORPORATION, Dover Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls, Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Imbera FoodService, Master-Bilt Products, Middleby Corporation, Nor-Lake Inc., Tecumseh Products.

Commercial refrigerators are used so that the products stored inside them are easily visible for the consumer or the user of these refrigerators. They usually have one or two compartments, one of which includes a freezing compartment that is used to display items that need to be stored on or below 0°C. The other is a refrigerated compartment whose temperature varies. These refrigerators are designed to use vapour-compression systems.

Increased demand from commercial outlets for these equipment’s has driven the market for global commercial refrigeration equipment market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 raising the initial estimated value of USD 43.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 70.06 billion by 2026.

Competition Analysis:

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Equipment Type: Walk-in coolers, Transportation refrigeration equipment, Display cases, Beverage refrigeration, Parts, Ice making machineries, Other

By Application: Food service, Food and beverage distribution, Food and beverage retail, Other

By End-User: Supermarkets, Hotels/restaurants & catering, Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, E-commerce

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increased innovation and adoption of regulated equipment in the industry will drive the market growth

Increase in number of commercial outlets, like restaurants, fast-food outlets, and supermarkets will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost and power consumption of these equipment is set to restrain the market growth

Regulations by the authorities regarding energy consumption and chemicals is also one of the major restraint for the market

