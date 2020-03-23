Commercial Printing Market Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the global commercial printing report by IMARC Group, the market has witnessed steady growth in 2018. Commercial printing is the process that is used to transfer the artwork onto a piece of paper or card. It generally includes bulk printing, along with layout designing, binding, composition and press productions. Commercial printing produces a wide variety of materials, such as flyers, brochures, books, posters, magazines, newsletters, transactional bills and statements, cartons and other promotional materials. With the changing nature of communication, there has been an increase in the utilization of commercial printers, which are essential for advertising and branding purposes.

Global Commercial Printing Market Trends:

The widespread use of high-quality printed packaging material for advertising and branding represents one of the significant growth-inducing factors. Many commercial printing firms offer wide formatting as they are necessary for producing large displays, which aids in attracting consumers with eye-grabbing designs. Also, the leading companies are shifting from traditional offset to advanced digital high-speed technology as it is more efficient, effective and provides reduced costs for color prints. These firms are also emphasizing on expanding their services across areas, such as logistics, digital technologies, and media and management services. Moreover, with the rising ecological concerns, several printing houses are using environmentally-sound printing techniques, which minimize waste and utilize less energy. Besides this, commercial printing vendors are also extending their offerings to media and document management services that are expected to allow organizations to improve their delivery and promotion capabilities for both the print and non-print materials. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Market Summary

Breakup by Technology:

• Lithographic Printing

• Digital Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Screen Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Others

Based on the technology, the market has been segregated into lithographic, digital, flexographic, screen, gravure and other printing technologies.

Breakup by Type:

• Digital

• Inkjet

• Laser

• Offset

• Others

On the basis of the type, the market has been categorized into digital (inkjet and laser), offset and others.



Breakup by Print Type:

• Image

• Painting

• Pattern

• Others

The market been classified based on the print type into image, painting, pattern and others.

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging

• Advertising

• Publishing

• Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into packaging, advertising, publishing and others.

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include Quad/Graphics Inc., Dai Nippon Printing, Co. Ltd., ACME Printing Inc., Brown & Co., Cenveo Corporation, Quebecor World Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Vistaprint NV, Workflow Management Incorporated, World Color Press Inc., Lagardere SCA and TC Transcontinental.

