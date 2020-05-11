Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2020 Industry Overview, Business Review, Key Players, Growth Prospects, Investment Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The global commercial airport lighting market is anticipated to reach USD 639.03 million by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airport infrastructure around the world to cater to the increasing passenger traffic.

The increasing emphasis on decreasing the energy consumption and reducing the carbon emissions in airports is one of the major factors driving the commercial airport lighting market.

The shift from the use of conventional incandescent lights to solar power LEDs in airports is expected to drive the commercial airport lighting market in the coming future.

Scope of the Report

The study on the commercial airport lighting market includes all types of lighting systems that are used to indicate directions to the aircraft, during landing, takeoff, and parking, in addition to providing support to other aircraft operations. The lights that are installed in runways, taxiways, and airport indoors, along with lights at airside, which consist of VASI (Visual Approach Slope Indicator) and PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) indicators, wind cone lights, runway edge, and runway end lights, as well as ALS, among others, are also included in the report.

Key Market Trends

Segment Trends

By application, the market is divided into runway lights, taxiway lights, indoor lights, ground guidance lights, and obstruction lights. The runway lights segment currently has the largest market share, as commercial airfields are the major consumers of industrial lighting systems, and make use of luminaries to guide aircraft around the site during takeoff, landing, repair, testing, and while performing basic land-based maneuvers. Runway entrance lights, also known as REL, are located on entrance taxiways and help provide an indication to the aircraft, in terms of takeoff operations.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airports are expected to generate demand for new and innovative lighting systems in this region. China is expected to experience a large surge in the number of passengers during the forecast period. To cope with this surge in passengers, China had plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, which amounts, on an average, to more than eight new airports per year. Also, The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial airport lighting market is highly fragmented, with many players present in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are ADB Safegate, TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions), OCEM Energy Technology, Eaton Corporation, Astronics Corporation, and Phillips. With increased implementation of efficient LED-based airfield lighting in place of incandescent lighting, companies are also exploring new wireless or contactless power concepts that minimize installation and maintenance challenges. Also, the investment of companies in lighting with built-in intelligence, which enables it to retrieve data and predict performance, thus enabling more preventive maintenance, can give the players a competitive advantage over their competitors.

