Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By –2023

The global colorectal cancer therapeutics market should reach $18.5 billion by 2023 from $13.7 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for colorectal cancer therapeutics. The report includes sections on the following topics –

– Current prevalence of colorectal cancer, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

– Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

– Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of colorectal cancer.

– Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

– Market share and information on key market players.

– Analysis and forecast of the revenues for colorectal cancer treatment for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

– Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

– Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

This report captures colorectal cancer therapeutics market revenue for different regions by treatment type, i.e., chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy used for treating the disease. A detailed colorectal cancer therapeutics market analysis covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Market values are provided using 2017 as base year, 2018 as estimated year, and 2023 as forecasted year. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 39 data tables and 18 additional tables

– Detailed overview of the colorectal cancer (CRC) therapeutics and corresponding global markets

– Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

– Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer cases, technological advancements in radiology and chemotherapy, and increasing cancer prevention initiatives

– Coverage of some of the significant CRC tests including CT colonography, double-contrast barium enema, and biopsy test and their usability study and future growth potential

– A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

– Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of CRC therapeutic drugs, including Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

Summary

The global colorectal cancer therapeutics market reached REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to total REDACTED in 2018. The market is forecasted to reach REDACTED in 2023, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The global chemotherapy market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is forecasted to reach REDACTED in 2023. Increased public and private initiatives for disease diagnosis, the growing number of annual biopsies and the availability of novel drugs are creating growth opportunities in the market. These factors could drive market growth at an estimated CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

The global immunotherapy market, which reached an estimated REDACTED in 2018, is forecasted to reach REDACTED in 2023. The market has several growth opportunities due to the premium prices of drug therapies. Several clinical trials are underway to explore new therapies with novel drug targets. These factors could drive market growth at a projected CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

The global targeted therapy market, which reached an estimated REDACTED in 2018, is forecasted to reach REDACTED in 2023. The market is undergoing several advances like the approval of new targeted therapies that have extended overall survival rates. Several drugs currently in clinical trials show potential as blockbusters, which should drive market growth at an estimated CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.