Color Cosmetics Market Revenue of Top Companies Future Forecast until 2025 L’Oreal Group, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Coty

Global Color cosmetics Market is valued approximately at USD 54.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.19% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Color cosmetics is a broad term that encompasses diverse categories of products for skin, eyes, cheeks and lips.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

L’Oreal Group

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Coty

Shiseido Company, Limited Beiersdorf

Revlon

Amorepacific Group Kao corporation

Avon



By product type:

Face

Lip

Eye

By distribution channel:

Online

Offline

The Color Cosmetics market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Color Cosmetics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

