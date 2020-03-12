Cold Chain Market Shows Highest Growth Potential USD 358.2 Billion up to 2026 | Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc, etc.

Cold Chain Market with key Business Factors and Insights:

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global cold chain market was valued at USD 197.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 358.2 Billion by the end of the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The cold chain market is considered to be the backbone of the agricultural industry. The cold chain consists of pre-cooling, refrigerated storage, and refrigerated transport of perishable food products. Despite the increasing importance of cold chain processes in food and pharmaceutical industry, the prevalence of cold chain management is still very weak in most of developing countries.

The report gives an extensive competitive landscape, along with an examination of the major players engaged in the market. The leading companies in the Global Cold Chain Market include Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Preferred Freezer Services, Inc., Nichirei Logistics Group Inc, Nordic Logistics and Warehousing LLC, Swift Transportation, Trenton Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage Inc, Henningsen Cold Storage Co., and VersaCold Logistics Services, others.

Scope of the Report:

Global Cold Chain Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Type (Volume in Thousands Unit; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

Temperature Type (Volume in Thousands Unit; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chilled

Frozen

Application Type (Volume in Thousands Unit; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis Of The Cold Chain Market:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the regional markets and categorizes the market into several segments and sub-segments for worldwide coverage of the market. The regional markets have been analyzed in the report by taking into account details like production volume, rate of consumption, gross revenue, and growth rate for 2019-2026 for the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions has been investigated through the market findings across the major countries in these regions for a macro-economic understanding of the market.

Key aspects included in the Cold Chain Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the existing risks and opportunities in the Cold Chain market.

Technological innovations and notable events in the Cold Chain market.

Detailed evaluation of expansion strategies adopted by industry leaders for strengthening their presence in the Cold Chain market.

A conclusive study about the growth plot of the Cold Chain market for forthcoming years.

An in-depth understanding of the Cold Chain market by way of examining drivers, constraints, and major market segments.

Accurate insights into vital technological advancements and latest market trends recorded in the historical analysis and current market scenario of the Cold Chain market.

Market aspects included in this report?

Key Strategic Developments: This study also evaluates the key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, research and development, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and the growth of the business of leading players operating in the market on both the regional and global levels.

Key Market Features: The report assesses the key features of the market, including price, gross revenue, rates of production and consumption, import/export status, demand/supply dynamics, cost analysis, market share, growth rate, and profit margin. Additionally, the study provides extensive research on the vital market factors and the latest trends observed in the sector, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report assesses the key features of the market, including price, gross revenue, rates of production and consumption, import/export status, demand/supply dynamics, cost analysis, market share, growth rate, and profit margin. Additionally, the study provides extensive research on the vital market factors and the latest trends observed in the sector, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments. Analytical Tools:The Global Cold Chain Market report gives thoroughly studied and extensively assessed information pertaining to the industry-leading companies and their scope in the market by employing several analytical tools. The analytical tools like SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, investment return assessment, and feasibility analysis have been included in the report to determine the market standing of the key players functioning in the market and their prospective development in the forecast duration.

