Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025

This report examines the size of the global cold chain logistics market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global cold chain logistics market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Americold Logistics (United States)

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services (United States)

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

Partner Logistics

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Coöperatief UA

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

HAVI Group

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

refrigerated transport by rail

refrigerated transport by road

refrigerated transport air transport

refrigerated

Market segment by application, cold chain logistics can be divided into other health

foods and beverages

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the cold chain supply market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Cold Chain Logistics market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Cold

chain logistics manufacturers

Cold chain logistics distributors / traders / wholesalers

Cold chain logistics subcomponent

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the cold chain logistics market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of

the Cold Chain Logistics Sector 1.1 Overview of

the Cold Chain Logistics Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Cold Chain Logistics Product

1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global cold chain logistics market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market of cold chain logistics by type

1.3.1 Refrigerated rail

transport 1.3.2 Refrigerated road

transport 1.3.3 Container

refrigerated transport 1.3.4 Aeronautical refrigerated transport

1.4 Cold chain logistics market by end user / application

1.4.1 Food and beverages

1.4.2 Health

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition in cold chain logistics by players

2.1 Size of the cold logistics market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Concentration rate of market

2.2.2 product / service differences

2.2.3 new entrants

2.2.4 future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Americold Logistics (United States)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Companies

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Revenue cold chain logistics business (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 SSI SCHAEFER

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2 .4 Cold chain logistics revenue (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Preferred freezing services (United States)

3.3 .1 Company profile

3.3.2 May

After ….

