Cold Box Resin Casting Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

A new report has been added by Research Trades on the global Cold Box Resin Casting market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future

This global Cold Box Resin Casting market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. Current scenario of the market is expected to grow up to 2019 in upcoming 2024 year.

This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Cold Box Resin Casting market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.

Cold Box Resin Casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019

Request Sample

Cold-box process, which is a top achievement of foundry industry in terms of mass production of foundry cores, is another example of stimulating the technical progress by the requirements of environmental protection.

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the global Cold Box Resin Casting market is led by USA, capturing about 36.77% of global Cold Box Resin Casting consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.01% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cold Box Resin Casting are ASK Chemicals, HA-International, Vesuvius Group, Suzhou Xingye, REFCOTEC, F.lli Mazzon, United Erie, Furtenback, Jinan Shengquan, Asahi Yukizai, Mancuso Chemicals and IVP. SK Chemicals and HA-International are the world leader, holding 24.76% and 13.39% consumption market share in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Cold Box Resin Casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Cold Box Resin Casting production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. Suzhou Xingye and Jinan Shengquan are the leading players in China market.

Request Discount

This report focuses on the Cold Box Resin Casting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASK Chemicals

HA-International

Vesuvius Group

Suzhou Xingye

REFCOTEC

F.lli Mazzon

United Erie

Furtenback

Jinan Shengquan

Asahi Yukizai

Mancuso Chemicals

IVP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Phenolic Urethane Cold Box Binder (PUCB)

Phenollc Ester Cold Box (PECB) Binder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum Casting

Iron/ Steel Casting

Others

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id : [email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com