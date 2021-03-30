Cognitive Data Management Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Segments, End users, Competitive Scenario, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

The Global Cognitive Data Management Market is growing due increase in volume of complex data. The major factors expected to drive the cognitive data management market growth are the rising use of IoT-based devices, thereby resulting in the upshifting the amount of digital data, and growing adoption of the cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Cognizant, Infosys, SAP, SAS, Oracle and Others.

Lack of skilled workforce acts as a challenge to the market. However, deploying specific tools and technologies to increase data access and data convergence are anticipated to have a positive impact on the Cognitive Data Management market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the cognitive data management market. Various factors, including growing investments in cognitive technologies by various players, increasing adoption and government support toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), rising advancements in infrastructure, growing digital transformation, and increasing IT budgets are expected to contribute to the growth of the market across the region.

The operations segment is expected to hold the largest market share and maintain dominance during the forecast period. This share can be predominantly attributed to large volumes of data generated through business operations across verticals, especially manufacturing, BFSI, and healthcare.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

