Cognitive Analytics Market 2020 | Global Forecast 2025 | Major Players Amazon Web Services, Sas Institute, Intel, Cisco Systems, Ipsoft, Nokia, Sinequa, Persado

The Cognitive Analytics market is expected to be growing with a CAGR of 44.1% till 2023. Growing number of huge and complex data set and the rising adoption of cognitive technology will be the key factors for developing traction to Cognitive Analytics market.

This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with Cognitive Analytics market. The market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, organization type, deployment type, industry verticals and regions.

Top Key Vendors:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Sas Institute

Intel

Hp Enterprise

Ibm Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

Ipsoft

Google, Inc.

…

In the industry verticals, healthcare was the largest contributor to the cognitive analytics market and expected to be leading the market till 2023. In terms of applications, fraud and risk management is likely to be growing with highest growth rate.

On the basis of deployment Cloud based deployment is projected to be growing with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions covered in the report, North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is likely to be holding its position by 2023. However, APAC region is estimated to witness highest growth rate.

Global Cognitive Analytics Industry is spread across 111 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Key Benefits of the Report:

*This report examines market size and growth rate by 2024

*This report provides current market and future growth expectations

*Market drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats in Global Market

*Impacts of disruptive technologies and examine the changing competitive dynamics

*Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the possible purchasers and suppliers and understanding the stakeholders involved

*Examine forecast period using Porter’s five forces, supply chain and value chain analysis

*Data regarding companies and business decision by having complete insights on the market and creating in-depth analysis of market segments

Target Audience:

*Cognitive Analytics manufacturers/suppliers

*Traders, importers and exporters

*Research and consulting firms

*Insurance companies/payers

*Government agencies

*Sustainability information exchanges

*Accountable care organizations (ACOs).

