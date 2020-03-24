Coffee Beans Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global coffee beans market size was valued at USD 27.0 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing penetration of franchise outlets such as CCD and Starbucks in India, China, and other countries is a main factor anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Demand for coffee beans is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing application of such beans in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages.

Coffee is gaining popularity among the young population, especially in India and China. Owing to growing popularity, various franchise retailers are entering these markets to meet consumer demand. India has more than 1,400 registered cafes. In China, Starbucks alone has more than 1,500 outlets. The number of cafes are expected to increase in coming years, which is expected to fuel demand for robusta and arabica beans over the forecast period.

These types of beans help in preventing certain type of diabetes, skin cancer, and heart diseases, as well as help in improving immune system. Growing awareness related to health benefits of these beans has resulted in increase in consumption among the diabetic population as it helps in reducing the risk of diabetes type 2. This, in turn, is expected to fuel demand for coffee beans over the forecast period.

Arabica and robusta beans are widely used owing to their caffeine content. Robusta contains 2.7% caffeine, which is almost double of 1.5% of arabica. In addition, arabica type is pleasant in taste and contains almost 60% lipid and almost twice concentration of sugar than robusta owing to which people prefer arabica over robusta. More than 60% coffee cultivation is arabica, where Brazil is one of the leading producers in the world. Arabica has higher acidity than robusta, which adds a fruity, chocolate, and nutty flavor of the beans.

Product Insights

Arabica was the largest segment, accounting for 61.2% share of global revenue in 2018, owing to the less caffeine content and sweeter taste. Increase in the penetration of cafes in developing countries, coupled with surge in use of arabica beans in chocolates, nuts, and caramels, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Robusta is expected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. These beans are strong and bold in taste and have a chocolaty flavor that linger on pleasantly in the mouth. Moreover, these beans are rich in caffeine content, which has a direct effect on brain. The caffeine replaces adenosine, which stimulates brain and makes you active and alert. This, in turn, is expected to gain popularity among the working population over the forecast period.

In addition, these beans are a rich source of natural antioxidants, which act as natural anti-inflammatory agents. Moreover, they help in reducing the risk of various diseases including Alzheimer and Gallbladder stones, and promoting weight loss. This is expected to fuel demand for robusta beans over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Coffee Beans Market

Food and beverages emerged the largest segment, accounting for more than 70.0% share in 2018. Increase in consumption of coffee, coupled with coffee flavored beverages, is expected to drive demand for coffee beans over the forecast period. These beans are used in cakes, cookies, and muffins, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Espresso flavor is gaining popularity in the food and beverages segment owing to its strong and bold taste. In addition, this flavor is widely used in cakes, cookies, and various dietary supplements owing to its high caffeine content. Moreover, increasing consumption of coffee flavored beverages and ice cream is expected to fuel demand for these beans over the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Increase in awareness related to health benefits is a key factor driving the segment over the forecast period. For instance, green coffee beans are consumed to reduce weight and improve metabolism. Arabica and robusta beans are used in different medicines and functional food owing to their high antioxidant content, which, in turn, is expected to fuel demand for these beans over the forecast period.

The cosmetics segment is expected to witness growth in the coming years due to increasing use of coffee beans in different personal care products such as facewash, scrubs, and lipsticks. Coffee extract provides prolong moisturizing effect and helps to remove sun tan. Therefore, extracts are blend with lip balms, moisturizer, and different face creams. Increasing demand for moisturizer, facewash, lip balm, and lotion is expected to fuel demand for coffee beans over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Coffee Beans Market

North America was the largest market with a share of 29.2% in 2018 due to high consumption of coffee brew. Growing demand for coffee vending machines at railway stations, airports, offices, and other places and increasing demand from the working population are anticipated to make a reasonable contribution to the market revenue. Furthermore, increase in the number of coffee shops in Canada and U.S. is expected to fuel demand for coffee beans over the forecast period.

MEA is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of coffee. Moreover, penetration of various pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Allergan is expected to fuel demand for coffee beans over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rising disposable income, coupled with coffee consumption. Growing popularity of coffee among the young population and increasing number of cafes are expected to provide growth opportunity for coffee beans in the region.

Market Share Insights of Coffee Beans Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players in the market are Kicking Horse Whole Beans; Death Wish Coffee; The Coffee Beans Co.; La Colombe Torrefaction, INC.; Coffee Beans International, Inc.; illycaff S.p.A.; Luigi Lavazza S.P.A.; La Colombe Torrefaction, INC.; Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, Ltd.; and Peets Coffee & Tea, Inc.

The manufacturers are focusing on launching different flavors and new products to increase their market share. Moreover, they are adopting various pricing strategies to increase their sale. Introduction of new flavors and appealing packages, together with campaigns through networks and social media, are anticipated to increase the growth of the global market in the coming years.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global coffee beans market report based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Arabica

Robusta

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

