Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2020 Top Companies SATO, Paul Leibinger, Macsa, REA JET, Control print

Coding and marking equipment are machines that print production date, barcode, trade mark and other product information on product surfaces and packages. Code and mark printers are widely used in industrial fields such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical and further constructions.

The three leading companies Domino, Danaher and Marken-Imaje share over 40% market and still keep their expansion by developing high-end products and recruiting OEMs who are mainly located in China and India countries. By merging less competitive companies as OEMs, major market vendors will probably nibble up most part of the market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Coding and Marking Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Brother (Domino)

• Danaher (Videojet)

• Dover (Markem-Imaje)

• ITW (Diagraph)

• ID Technology LLC

• Hitachi Industrial Equipment

• Matthews Marking Systems

• KGK

• KBA-Metronic

• Squid Ink

• SATO

• Paul Leibinger

• Macsa

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Inkjet Printers

• Laser Printers

• Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printers

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

• Construction and Chemicals

• Electronics

• Other

This report focuses on the Coding and Marking Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

