Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Market 2020 Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023

The Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software is projected to register a CAGR of 9.26%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The scope of this report is restricted to cloud-based software deployment. The Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software are developed by a number of software firms, like VMWare, Cisco Systems, and Dell, among others. North America is the major region for cloud-based workload scheduling software market. The scope of the report covers various end-users, such as Corporate and Government. The regional scope of the report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enterprises Shifting Towards Cloud-based Services

Enterprises are shifting towards cloud-based services to improve cost effectiveness. Managing large data is another problem that is eliminated due to this shift. Adding to this is the growing availability of free, open source, and highly customizable cloud-based services. The shift to cloud-based workload scheduling software is a trend between the Small and Medium Enterprises. The startup culture in the past few years had led to the emergence of many new enterprises in the market. These enterprises have increased the demand for cloud-based services.

Availability of Analytical tools in Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software

The cloud-based workload scheduling software is not only able to control, integrate, monitor, and operate workload but also, can perform analysis and prediction for the future. This helps organizations to tackle problems that can arise in the future and also manage assets. These software help to improve workload scheduling without the need of human intervention. Due to the sophisticated scheduling and analytical abilities it helps organizations increase employee efficiency. This is a major drive for the cloud-based workload scheduling software.

North America is the Largest Region

Increasing IT infrastructure and emergence of new organization in the North America region has led to increasing demand for the cloud-based workload scheduling software. The growing trend in the American region of completely automated and cloud-based organization is a driver for the market. North America has observe an increase in the cloud based workload scheduling software products from the major players and growing new players in the region like Workfront. Asana, Inc., Acuity Scheduling, and Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market

November, 2017 : Dillon Kane Group (DKG) has completed acquisition of Cisco Workload Automation. Cisco is one of the major players in this market. The acquisition by the long-term partner Dillon Kane Group is observed by Cisco as a right move in the future and this would allow them to improve their services to the consumes better. The move is likely to improve market dynamics and force other players to expand to match the technological improvements

Companies Mentioned:

Cisco Systems Inc, Dell inc, GE Company, Hitachi Ltd, BMC Software Inc, CA Technologies Inc, Wrike, Inc., IBM Corporation, VMWare Inc

