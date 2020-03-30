Cling Film Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

Cling Film Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cling Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cling Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cling Film Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Manufacturers of cling films in North America are introducing eco-friendly alternatives in the global market

Cling film packaging helps prevent damages to the packed products from moisture, heat or dust. The gentle texture of cling film makes it easy for anyone to easily apply or remove it. However, cling film is harmful for health owing to the fact that the heat present in cling film storage boxes might cause chemicals to leak into food. This is expected to hamper the global cling film market during the forecast period. In addition, some companies are manufacturing sustainable alternatives to cling film. For instance, FKuR, a U.S-based plastic manufacturing company has developed a new line of biodegradable cling films. The various bio plastic compounds that the company has been developing are moisture resistant and do not contain starch derivatives; this offers a great advantage in comparison to other commercial starch-based plastics. This will further help the market prosper in the region in the coming years.

Emerging economies are opening up lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of cling films

Developing economies such as China and India have been seeing meteoric growth in the food retail industry, as well as in the adoption of the on-the-go food consumption trend. In the last few years, the sales of packaged food has intensified in these countries. The local markets in countries such as India and China have been dominated by regional manufacturers for years now. Nevertheless, the immense opportunity created by the growth in the food retail sector has pushed many foreign manufacturers to invest in the local markets in these regions. Consequently, manufacturers of cling films are looking to enter these untapped markets either by means of joint ventures or through mergers and acquisitions.

