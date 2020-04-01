Civil Engineering Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global civil engineering market size was estimated at USD 8.73 trillion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2020 to 2027. The expanding real estate, especially the construction of single-family dwellings and the multistoried apartments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the growth.

Rapidly rising urban population coupled with growing need for its accommodation is one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, rising infrastructural development backed by the public-private partnerships in emerging economies from Asia Pacific and Middle East is expected to bolster the market growth.

Implication of stringent emission standards during construction activities in Europe and North America is expected to boost the demand for civil engineering services for successful execution of projects as per the required standards. In addition, rapid shift of construction sector from conventional construction materials to green building materials is also expected to positively influence the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Players operating in the market for civil engineering services market are increasingly focusing on the use of green building materials owing to emerging concept of sustainable building structures and energy efficiency. In addition, continuous introduction of new and innovative building materials and technologies is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in near future.

The market is highly reliant on the growth of construction industry, which in turn depends on the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors. Thus, the market is extremely vulnerable to cyclic fluctuations in the construction industry caused due to the factors such as economic downturns.

Rising adoption of digitalization and innovative technologies is expected to positively influence the growth of civil engineering value chain across the globe. Thus, the development of advanced tools and software are expected to lead the timely and cost-efficient execution of construction projects, thereby offering lucrative growth opportunities to market.

Service Insights of Civil Engineering Market

The planning and design segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, as it is one of the initial stages and prominent component of civil engineering services and thus widely in demand. In addition, rising significance of cost efficiency and in-time completion of projects is further expected to drive the segment growth. Rising use of unconventional and innovative construction materials such as glue-laminated timber, cross-laminated timber, and other such materials has increased the significance of planning and design segment, since it plays a major role in successful erection of building and improves its structural integrity.

The construction segment held the dominated market share of 27.7% in 2019. In addition, recent advancements in the construction equipment and materials has enhanced the construction efficiency of the industry players, thereby improving their profit margins, which in turn is expected to positively influence the demand for services over the forecast period.

Construction services include building of various structures such as residential and commercial buildings, public infrastructure including recreational parks, healthcare facilities, community centers, bus stations, and railway stations. Thus, the rising demand for housing and government initiatives for infrastructure development is expected to drive the segment growth.

Customer Insights

Government emerged as the major customer segment accounting for a market share of 41.6% in 2019, owing to various favorable policies and frameworks. Moreover, governments around the world are continuously employing efforts to provide affordable housing to ever-increasing population, thereby driving the overall market growth.

The governments are also making efforts to improve the infrastructure in their respective countries over the next eight years. Moreover, state and local government in European economies are also involved in large number of infrastructural projects and the public spending on rail infrastructure in the European Union (EU) has witnessed a notable rise in the last few years.

The private sector include construction contractors, individuals, and real estate developers, which are the major stakeholders in the civil engineering services market. Heightening investments by private players in construction activities including housing projects, building new schools, development of healthcare centers is also expected to propel the growth.

The construction industry is witnessing an emerging trend of modular construction, since the buildings erected through offsite, prefabricated modular units are piling increasingly taller. These trends coupled with a rise in public-private partnerships are projected to drive the demand for civil engineering services in private sector over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Civil Engineering Market

In terms of application, the civil engineering market has been classified in to real estate, infrastructure, and industrial. The real estate segment emerged as the largest segment in 2019 accounting 41.9% market share owing to rise in demand for residential building, resulting from surge in urbanization and the discretionary income of a significant part of the population.

Advancements in the construction sector related to equipment, materials, and processes have notably improved the efficiency. In addition, it has further resulted in greater capacity and affordable pricing of construction activities. Moreover, improvement in availability of banking and financial services is expected to facilitate the growth of construction sector by 2027.

Infrastructure segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in government investment in infrastructure building in emerging economies. Moreover, the developed economies have revived from the last economic downturn, thereby focusing on renovation of their aging infrastructures. The emerging trends, such as rise in design and development of flexible infrastructure are anticipated to positively influence the segment growth. Moreover, the improvement in technical skills of design engineers and other workforce to handle latest technologies is also expected to aid the growth.

Regional Insights of Civil Engineering Market

Asia Pacific held the dominant market share of 32.5% in 2019 and the region is likely to continue leading over the projected period. The regional market is characterized by easy availability of land and skilled labor at low cost, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities for civil engineering services. Shift in global production landscape has favored emerging economies, especially India, positively influence the regional market growth. In addition, the aforementioned trend has also expanded the construction sector in South East Asian economies, thereby driving the overall market growth.

North America is expected to witness a notable CAGR of 4% over the forecast period on account of rising government initiatives to repair aging infrastructure. In addition, rapid penetration of advanced construction technologies is expected to drive the regional demand in the forthcoming years.

Europe is the second largest market for civil engineering services, accounting for the demand of USD 2.33 trillion in 2019, since construction sector is one the major contributors to the overall GDP in almost all the countries. In addition, positive signs in public and private debt are contributing toward growth of construction industry, which in turn is expected to drive the regional market in near future.

Market Share Insights of Civil Engineering Market

Key market players include AECOM; Amec Foster Wheeler plc; United States Army Corps of Engineers; SNC-Lavalin; Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG; and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Most players are continuously introducing advanced technologies including materials and equipment to construct sustainable buildings. Major companies focus on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing the building quality, and maximizing production output. Moreover, high investments in R&D for developing cost and energy efficient building designs is also a factor considered by the companies to remain competitive.

