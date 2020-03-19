Choke Inductor Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2026|AVX Corp. (US), API Delevan, Inc. (USA), Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Choke Inductor market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Choke Inductor market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Choke Inductor market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Choke Inductor market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Choke Inductor market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Choke Inductor market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Choke Inductor Market Leading Players

AVX Corp. (US), API Delevan, Inc. (USA), Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA), Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan), Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA), Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan), TOKO, Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA), Sumida Corporation (Japan), Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan), TT Electronics Plc. (UK), BI Technologies Corporation (USA), TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Choke Inductor market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Choke Inductor Segmentation by Product

TheSelf-Inductor, Mutual Inductor

Choke Inductor Segmentation by Application

Electronics Industry, Automobile Industry, Scientific Research, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Choke Inductor market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Choke Inductor market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Choke Inductor market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Choke Inductor market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Choke Inductor market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Choke Inductor market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Choke Inductor Market Overview

1.1 Choke Inductor Product Overview

1.2 Choke Inductor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Self-Inductor

1.2.2 Mutual Inductor

1.3 Global Choke Inductor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Choke Inductor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Choke Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Choke Inductor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Choke Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Choke Inductor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Choke Inductor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Choke Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Choke Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Choke Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Choke Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Choke Inductor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Choke Inductor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Choke Inductor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Choke Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Choke Inductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Choke Inductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Choke Inductor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Choke Inductor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Choke Inductor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Choke Inductor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Choke Inductor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Choke Inductor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Choke Inductor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Choke Inductor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Choke Inductor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Choke Inductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Choke Inductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Choke Inductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Choke Inductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Choke Inductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Choke Inductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Choke Inductor by Application

4.1 Choke Inductor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Automobile Industry

4.1.3 Scientific Research

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Choke Inductor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Choke Inductor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Choke Inductor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Choke Inductor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Choke Inductor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Choke Inductor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Choke Inductor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor by Application 5 North America Choke Inductor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Choke Inductor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Choke Inductor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Choke Inductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Choke Inductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Choke Inductor Business

10.1 AVX Corp. (US)

10.1.1 AVX Corp. (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 AVX Corp. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AVX Corp. (US) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AVX Corp. (US) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.1.5 AVX Corp. (US) Recent Development

10.2 API Delevan, Inc. (USA)

10.2.1 API Delevan, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

10.2.2 API Delevan, Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 API Delevan, Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 API Delevan, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

10.3 Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

10.3.1 Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.3.5 Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA) Recent Development

10.4 Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

10.4.1 Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.4.5 Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Recent Development

10.5 Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA)

10.5.1 Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.5.5 Datatronic Distribution, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

10.6 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

10.6.1 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.6.5 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Recent Development

10.7 Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA)

10.7.1 Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.7.5 Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA) Recent Development

10.8 Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan)

10.8.1 Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.8.5 Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

10.9 TOKO, Inc. (Japan)

10.9.1 TOKO, Inc. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.9.2 TOKO, Inc. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TOKO, Inc. (Japan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TOKO, Inc. (Japan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.9.5 TOKO, Inc. (Japan) Recent Development

10.10 Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Choke Inductor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.11 Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA)

10.11.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.11.5 Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA) Recent Development

10.12 Sumida Corporation (Japan)

10.12.1 Sumida Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sumida Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sumida Corporation (Japan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sumida Corporation (Japan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.12.5 Sumida Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.13 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan)

10.13.1 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.13.5 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

10.14 TT Electronics Plc. (UK)

10.14.1 TT Electronics Plc. (UK) Corporation Information

10.14.2 TT Electronics Plc. (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 TT Electronics Plc. (UK) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TT Electronics Plc. (UK) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.14.5 TT Electronics Plc. (UK) Recent Development

10.15 BI Technologies Corporation (USA)

10.15.1 BI Technologies Corporation (USA) Corporation Information

10.15.2 BI Technologies Corporation (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 BI Technologies Corporation (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 BI Technologies Corporation (USA) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.15.5 BI Technologies Corporation (USA) Recent Development

10.16 TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan)

10.16.1 TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.16.2 TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.16.5 TDK-EPC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.17 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)

10.17.1 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA) Choke Inductor Products Offered

10.17.5 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA) Recent Development 11 Choke Inductor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Choke Inductor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Choke Inductor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

