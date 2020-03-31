Chlorine Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2026

The global Chlorine market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Chlorine market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Chlorine market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Chlorine market. The Chlorine market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Market: Dynamics

The world chlorine market is projected to be pampered for a strong growth in the years to come due to the inspiring growth in the pharmaceuticals sector. As per seasoned analysts, it is approximated that chlorine chemistry could play a significant role in the manufacture of an over 70.0% of the prescriptions vended by the pharmaceuticals sector on a global platform.

Medical drugs that contain chlorine as an ingredient are prescribed for treating a number of diseases and conditions. These could include inflammation, epilepsy, asthma, high blood pressure, anemia, depression, stomach ulcers, diabetes, cancer, and high cholesterol. For an estimated 25.0% of medicines, chlorine could be engaged in the last step of drug formulation. Besides this, chlorine could act out a supporting role in the synthesis of drugs.

Global Chlorine Market: Segmentation

The international chlorine market is forecasted to be classified into four critical segments, i.e. vinyls, organic chemicals, water treatment, and chlorinated intermediates. According to the expert analysis of the market researchers, vinyls could bag a larger share by the end of 2022. This segment secured a share of 48.8% in 2017.

By geography, the international chlorine market is predicted to witness the attainment of the first position in terms of share by Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ). The domination of APEJ could continue to prevail throughout the course of the forecast timeframe 2017–2022. North America and Japan are anticipated to be among the other attractive markets for chlorine, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could grow at a slow pace. Latin America and Europe are also expected to join the race.

Global Chlorine Market: Competition

In view of competition, the worldwide chlorine market could testify the presence of Ercros S.A, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation. Merger and acquisition could hold a robust status in the market as private equity and strategic buyers seek to cash in on business opportunities. This is envisaged to be driven by underpinning high deal valuations, willingly available financing at smart rates, and solid corporate balance sheets.

