Chile Solar Power Market by PhotoVoltaics to 2022-Market Analysis by Materials, Type, Competitive Landscape, Key Company Information-Growth Trends and Forecasts

Chile is one of the world’s fastest growing energy markets. The Chilean solar market is making its ascent, with nearly one-fifth of all renewable energy coming from solar PV. Northern Chile has the highest solar incidence in the world (The Atacama Desert receives some of the planet’s steadiest concentrations of direct sunlight, and has an area of 40,000 square miles, presenting ideal conditions for solar power generation). Chile has the potential to produce all of the electricity used in the country through solar power. Chile is building the largest solar power plant in Latin America. It has 400 MW of solar photo voltaic generation under construction-more than any other nation in the region. It has been proven in other nations, large-scale deployment of solar inevitably spurs greater market adoption, which brings down costs for communities. The future looks promising for solar in Chile and Latin America.

The global annual solar power production is estimated to reach 500GW by 2022, from 40.134 GW in 2014, making solar power market one of the fastest growing one. Chile Solar Power Market is estimated to reach $XX billion in 2022.

With fossil fuel prices fluctuating continuously and disasters like Fukushima and Chernobyl raising serious questions about nuclear power, renewable sources of energy are the answer to the worlds growing need for power. Hydro Power has environmental concerns; so apart from water the other renewable source of energy in abundance is Solar. The Earth receives 174 petawatts of solar energy every year. It is the largest energy source on the Earth. Other resources like oil and gas, water, coal etc. require lot of effort and steps to produce electricity, solar energy farms can be established easily which can harness electricity and the electricity produced is simply given to the grid.

Falling costs; government policies and private partnerships; downstream innovation and expansion; and various incentive schemes for the use of renewable energy for power generation are driving the solar power market at an exponential rate.

On the flipside, high initial investment, intermittent energy Source, and requirement of large installation area to setup solar farms are restraining the market from growth.

In the recent years, lot of research is going on in this field to make solar panel production easier, cheaper and also to make them smaller, sleeker and more customer friendly. Lot of efforts are being put into increase the efficiency of solar panels which used to have a very meagre efficiency percentage. Different techniques like Nano-crystalline solar cells, thin film processing, metamorphic multijunction solar cell, polymer processing and many more will help the future of this industry.

This report comprehensively analyzes the Chile Solar Power Market by segmenting it based on type (Concentrating type, Non Concentrating type, Fixed Array, Single Axis Tracker, and Dual Axis Tracker) and by Materials (Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Multijunction Cell, Adaptive Cell, Nano crystalline, and others). Estimates in each segment are provided for the next five years. Key drivers and restraints that are affecting the growth of this market were discussed in detail. The study also elucidates on the competitive landscape and key market players.

