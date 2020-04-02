Chemical Logistics Market Trends, Share, Size, Price, Demand and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chemical Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global chemical logistics market reached a strong growth in .Chemical logistics refers to a service that is provided in the chemical industry for planning, implementing and monitoring procurement of different supply-chain related activities. The value-added services, like management of resource procurement, material flow, transportation, warehouse and storage, are also offered under chemical logistics.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-logistics-market/requestsample

The emerging trend of green warehouses is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This can be attributed to the rising need for energy conservation, along with the significant increase in the chemical industry, which has facilitated the adoption of eco-friendly and modernized green warehouses. The market is further driven by the increasing concern for the safety and security of chemicals, which has prompted chemical suppliers and distributors to adopt logistics to manage the way chemicals are stored, planned and acquired by end-users all over the world. Moreover, chemical manufacturers are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities and investing in cost-effective warehousing solutions that combine green practices and latest technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors and robotics. Other factors, such as reduced labor and manufacturing costs, rapid industrialization, especially in the emerging economies, and the continual upgradation of cold storage infrastructure, are also significantly contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Rail

Road

Pipeline

Sea

Others

Market Breakup by SWOT Analysis

Overview

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Market Breakup by Service:

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Agility Public Warehousing Co.

BDP International Inc.

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker

DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Montreal Chemical Logistics

Schneider National Inc.

Univar Inc.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-logistics-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

Source: steemit.com

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800