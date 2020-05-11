Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application | BASF, Huntsman, Kemira

“

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as BASF, Huntsman, Kemira, Sasol, DuPont, Tiorco, Baker Hughes, SNF Group, Solvay, Surtek, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Shandong Polymer . Conceptual analysis of the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market:

Key players:

BASF, Huntsman, Kemira, Sasol, DuPont, Tiorco, Baker Hughes, SNF Group, Solvay, Surtek, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Shandong Polymer

By the product type:

Polymer Flooding

Surfactant Flooding

Alkaline Flooding

Micellar Flooding

Other

By the end users/application:

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

1.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polymer Flooding

1.2.3 Surfactant Flooding

1.2.4 Alkaline Flooding

1.2.5 Micellar Flooding

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

3.4.1 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

3.5.1 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Huntsman

7.2.1 Huntsman Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Huntsman Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kemira

7.3.1 Kemira Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kemira Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sasol

7.4.1 Sasol Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sasol Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DuPont Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tiorco

7.6.1 Tiorco Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tiorco Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Baker Hughes

7.7.1 Baker Hughes Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Baker Hughes Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SNF Group

7.8.1 SNF Group Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SNF Group Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Solvay

7.9.1 Solvay Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Solvay Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Surtek

7.10.1 Surtek Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Surtek Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Halliburton

7.12 Schlumberger Limited

7.13 Shandong Polymer

8 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

8.4 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Distributors List

9.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures.

