Chelate Resins Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 2.1% With Major key Players DOW, LANXESS, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical, ResinTech and Others 2019-2024

Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals.

Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.

As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.

“Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.”

“The worldwide market for Chelate Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Chelate Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

*DOW

*LANXESS

*Purolite

*Mitsubishi Chemical

*ResinTech

*Sunresin

*Suqing Water Treatment

*Zhejiang Zhengguang

*Zibo Dongda Chemical

*Chengdu Nankai

*Shanghai Kaiping

*Thermax

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Iminodiacetate Type, Polyamine Type, Glucamine Type, Others

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Chlor Alkali Industry, Electroplating Industry, Chemical Industry, Other

*Chapter 1, to describe Chelate Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chelate Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chelate Resins in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Chelate Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Chelate Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Chelate Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chelate Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

