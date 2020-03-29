Chandelier Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chandelier market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global chandelier market size was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. These lighting fixtures are used in luxury hotels, royal houses, and big commercial places to enhance ambience, which is expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growth of luxury homes in key metropolitan cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, is expected to drive the product demand.

Growth of tourism and hospitality industry owing to rising disposable income, especially among millennials is expected to impel market growth. Hotels play a key role in promoting the utility of decorative lighting products including chandeliers. Increasing preference of the corporates and other organizations for hotels to organize annual events is expected to positively influence the market. Hotels are constantly improving their infrastructure and services to cater to corporate customers. Lighting from chandeliers adds a touch of luxury and modern look to the rooms and enhances aesthetic appeal of the interiors. Some of the variants such as giant rounded chandelier, huge bubble lighting, supernova, and oversized crystal chandelier have gained significant popularity in interior design and decoration of hotels.

Growing construction of luxury homes, owing to urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle is expected to impel market growth. According to Christie’s International Real Estate, the global luxury home sales recorded a growth rate of 11% in 2017. This is attributed to favorable financial assistance by banks on home loans. The rise in purchase of luxury homes can represent an upgrade in lifestyle or investment. Rising number of luxury homes is driving the demand for chandeliers as a symbol of wealth and status. This factor is projected to contribute to the market growth in near future.

Significant rise in demand for low hanging and circular chandeliers among other luxury lighting fixtures for decorating dining table area is expected to further drive the market growth. Over the past few years, design and raw materials, including hygge, lagom, warm metals pop (brass, copper, and golden metallic), farmhouse, French country, iron, mixed materials, and industrial shows have been gaining popularity among consumers. Manufacturers also provide customized chandeliers to match the interior design themes of the buyers.

Application Insights of Chandelier Market

The commercial segment held the largest market share of over 60% in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing use of chandeliers to improve ambience of commercial spaces is driving the growth. Lighting plays an important role in creating ambiance in commercial places including hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls, retail stores, libraries, event halls, wedding halls, and museums. Thereby, rising focus on lighting system in such commercial facilities will drive segments growth over the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising demand for luxury interior. Consumer willingness to spend on home decor as well as rising standard of living are some of the key growth drivers. Rising purchasing power in prominent markets including U.S., Germany, China, and India is anticipated to further fuel the product demand. Over the past few years, brightness controllable or dimmable chandelier lights have gained significant popularity, which in turn will propel the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment held the largest share of more than 90% in the chandeliers market in 2018. Home improvement retailers and department stores are the most common offline distribution channels. They provide a choice of physical verification to the consumers before making any purchasing decision.

The online channel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025. Rapid growth of the e-commerce industry has been fueling online sale of chandeliers, driving the regional growth. U.S. is one the largest e-commerce markets in the world. On the other hand, China, India, and other countries from Asia Pacific are expected to witness rise in e-commerce of lighting. Some of the popular online retailers of chandeliers are Amazon; Shades of Light; Lamps Plus; The Home Depot Inc.; Lumens; Lowe’s Companies; Inc.; Arhaus; Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.; Horchow; Vintage Hardware & Lighting; and Olde Good Things.

Product Insights of Chandelier Market

Transitional chandeliers held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2018, and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The design of transitional chandelier is a combination of traditional or classic and modern. It provides a blend of rustic elegance of classic models and modern style, making it suitable for traditional as well as modern homes. The product is mostly used in entryways and dining rooms. Drum, orb, cage, flush-mount, drop, sputnik, bowl, and antler are some of the popular types of transitional chandeliers. Nickel, bronze, steel, iron, brass, and copper are the commonly used raw materials.

Modern chandelier segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025. The product offers a futuristic look to the room owing to crisp edges and geometric shapes complementing the world of digital era. In addition, it emphasizes abstract design represented in geometric style. Moreover, the product is available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and frames making it suitable for living room, entranceway, kitchen, and bedroom. The contemporary theme is also gaining remarkable popularity for small rooms as well as hallways. Metal and bronze are the most preferred raw materials for making this type of chandeliers.

Regional Insights of Chandelier Market

In 2018, North America dominated the market, with more than 30% of the global revenue share. Increasing number of shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants is driving the regional growth. In 2017, U.S. had more than 116,000 malls. Most of these malls spend ample amount of money on decorative lighting to create a welcoming ambiance for visitors. In addition, adequate electrification in each country including U.S., Canada, and Mexico is positively influencing the adoption of luxury lighting.

Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of shopping malls in developing countries such as India and China is driving regional growth. In addition, changing consumer lifestyle and rising focus on luxury interiors in residential and commercial places will drive regional demand for chandeliers in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of Chandelier Market

Key market players are Elegant Lighting; Generation Brands LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Maxim Lighting International; HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation; Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Hubbell Incorporated; Vanguard Lighting Co. Ltd.; King’s Chandelier Company; and James R. Moder Crystal Chandelier Inc. The companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and to gain competitive edge. For instance, in January 2019, Hubbell Incorporated launched a new collection of pendants, chandeliers, and sconces under the brand Progress Lighting, designed by American designer Jeffrey Alan Marks. This collection includes an eight-light chandelier with elegantly outstretched arms subtly balance form and weight, influenced by both industrial and artisanal style.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global chandelier market report based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Traditional

Transitional

Modern

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

