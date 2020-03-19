Chalcedony Earrings Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global chalcedony earrings market size was valued at USD 4.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Rising consumer preference for antique and authentic jewelry is anticipated to drive the growth. Awareness regarding the availability of different types of natural gemstones coupled with rapidly evolving fashion trends are projected to positively influence the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of colored stones, particularly by millennials is the primary factor driving the demand for chalcedony earrings. Increased exports of chalcedony stones from countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and India is projected to bode well for the market growth. U.S. leads the demand for chalcedony earrings among developed countries. High popularity of birthstone jewelry and demand for lightweight jewelry made using silver, gold, platinum, and other metals is projected to significantly drive the global market.

Chalcedony is a rock structure composed of quartz and moganite. These translucent gems typically display shades of blue, gray, white, and brown among others. Such wide variety of colors makes the chalcedony earrings versatile and fashionable, especially for daily use. The abundant availability and affordability make these gemstones a feasible choice for fashion jewelry. Availability of a wide variety of designs, colors, and patterns of earrings is expected to create growth avenues in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, belief in positive effects of these gemstones is anticipated to drive the demand for chalcedony earrings. Chalcedony gemstones are believed to impart mental flexibility and verbal dexterity. They help improve communication skills and thus stimulate the ability to learn new languages. In addition, they enhance light-heartedness and optimism. These stones also have natural anti-inflammatory properties and ability to heal respiratory system and lower blood pressure levels. Consumer awareness regarding these effects is anticipated to bode well for the product demand.

Retail store segment held the leading market share of 35% in 2018. Jewelry made of chalcedony stones is used for daily wear owing to its durability and contemporary designs. In addition, low investment cost required for the stores is expected to bode well for the growth. Rapid expansion of the jewelry industry coupled with willingness of the consumers to invest more in latest fashion trends is projected to impel the chalcedony earrings market growth during the forecast period.

Online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as, greater convenience and attractive prices drive consumers toward online shopping. Popularity of contemporary jewelry, particularly earrings for daily wear owing to their durability and lightweight coupled with availability of a wide range of products at attractive prices is anticipated to boost the growth. Key manufacturers focus on introducing new designs of chalcedony earrings at affordable prices. For instance, in April 2019, Flutterby made their Lona earrings available for the customers at discounted prices.

North America held the leading market share of 38.1% in 2018. This region witnesses greater demand as well as production of gemstones, especially U.S. Popularity of natural and authentic jewelry in countries such as U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is anticipated to drive the demand for chalcedony earrings. Moreover, high disposable income and willingness to invest more in fashion jewelry is expected to fuel the regional demand. In 2016, U.S.-based consumers purchased 35% of the worlds gemstones including chalcedony. In addition, twelve states of U.S. collectively produced 90% of natural gemstones mined in the country. Rising preference for earrings owing to their affordable prices and versatile designs bode well for the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2025. China and India have established a stable trade marketplace for chalcedony which in turn is expected to fuel the regional demand for chalcedony earrings in near future. China contributes to about 30% of the global demand for jewelry. Increased consumer awareness, popularity of online shopping, and fashion consciousness are some of the major growth drivers for the regional market.

The global market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of the top players such as Wanderlust Life; T&CO.; The Jewellery Channel Limited; GEMPORIA LTD; Stauer.com; Ana Silver Co.;Gopali Jewellers; NOVICA United, Inc.; Pyramid & Precious International; and BLOOM JEWELRY LLC. The companies adopt mergers and acquisitions as one of the key business strategies to boost product offerings. Moreover, companies focus on expanding their production capacity and adopting innovative technologies to meet rising demand for chalcedony earrings.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global chalcedony earrings market report on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Retail Store

Teleshopping

Online

