Chain Drives Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Chain Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chain-drives-market/requestsample

A chain drive, or roller chain, is a mechanical power transmission gear, which is used to transmit torque and speed from the engine to the wheels of a vehicle or the rotating parts of equipment. It consists of a looped chain, along with links meshed with the teeth of a sprocket gear. Chain drives can operate efficiently in high temperatures, are resistant to water, oil, chemicals and sunlight and do not incur any power loss at high velocity. Owing to this, they are extensively used for various industrial applications, such as rigging, operating conveyor belts and moving heavy materials.

The global market is driven by rapid industrialization across the globe. There is an increasing demand for timing chain drives, which are utilized in various construction and manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the product is used for automation applications in several industries to ensure maximum utilization of resources and smooth operations. Other factors, including the usage of low-maintenance and lubricant-free chain drives by the automotive sector and the availability of low-cost raw material, are projected to drive the market further.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chain-drives-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Roller Chains

2. Silent Chains

3. Leaf Chains

4. Others

Breakup by End-User:

1. Industrial Sector

2. Heavy Equipment Industry

3. Agricultural Equipment Industry

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global chain drives market. Some of the major players in the market are Regal Beloit, Renold, Rexnord, SKF, The Timken Company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Brammer, John Kings Chains, Diamond Chain Company, Inc., Kraftmek, Ramsey Products Corporation, Rambo Chain, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group