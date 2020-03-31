Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device size in terms of volume and value 2019-2021

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device industry.

The Research projects that the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

This report covers the global CTDR device market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the global CTDR device market currently. Impact analysis of key drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also provides regional company share analysis and product details in terms of marketing approvals.

By material type, the global CTDR device market is segmented into metal on a biocompatible material (M-o-B) and metal on metal (M-o-M). Of these, metal on biocompatible material segment holds majority market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The metal on a metal segment is projected to grow in terms of value and volume, but at a relatively slower pace compared to the metal on the biocompatible material segment. The number of products in the metal on the biocompatible material segment is higher compared to the metal on a metal segment, which is a major driver for the growth of the metal on the biocompatible material segment. Various benefits offered by metal on biocompatible material products such as greater degree of rotation and flexible movement of a spine are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global CTDR device market is segmented into hospitals and ASCs. The hospitals segment dominated the CTDR device market in 2014; however, the ASCs segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as compared to the hospital segment. This is attributed to the fact that cervical disc replacement is a minimally invasive surgery and can be performed in ASCs. Number of patients undergoing cervical disc replacement in ASCs is increasing substantially due to factors such as quick discharge and their cost effectiveness, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of CTDR device market in the ASCs segment.

By region, North America is expected to remain dominant in the CTDR device market mainly due to robust reimbursement policies and rise in the number of cervical disc replacement procedures performed in the region. Prevalence of neck pain is comparatively higher in Western Countries as compared to APAC. In terms of growth rate, the APAC market is projected to grow at a significant pace mainly due to the large population base in the region. Revenue contribution from the market in North America, followed by markets in APAC and Europe, is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the MEA remains untapped, thus offering potential opportunities to companies operating in this industry.

Some key market players included in this report are Medtronic, plc, Depuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and LDR Holding Corporation. These companies have been profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, and financial overview.

