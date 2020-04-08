Cervical Pillow Market By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2014-2025

The cervical pillow market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 3.40 billion by 2017, growing with the growth rate 5.3% over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Cervical pillow are a carefully designed pillow whose objective is to correct the posture of the neck while sleeping. Generally incorrect posture or constant computer work creates tension in the neck that overtime risks becoming chronic. These products help users by providing relief from intense pain. As per the Cervical Support Pillow Reviews, Cervical pillow provide great support and comfort overnight. This product is available in variety of shapes and designs to support different styles of sleeping. Cradle Pillows, for example, alleviates the stress from the neck by reducing the weight of the head. The pillow effectively distributes the weight and reduces the tension felt by the neck. Based on the Institute for Chronic Pain, around 14% to 22% people have chronic neck pain that lasts more than 6 months at least. Therefore, an increase in the population suffering from neck is anticipated to provide healthy growth to the cervical pillow industry. Moreover, growing use of electronic devices, odd working hour’s incorrect posture and neck pain extremely common. Thus the Cervical pillow market is expected to grow at a good pace.

Product Takeaway

Product wise the industry can be divided into standard, roll, and water-based pillow. It is observed that standard category dominates the industry when it comes to revenue generation. Various designs used for cervical pillow improve the chances of its popularity among patients with neck, and shoulder pain. For instance, Omni Cervical Relief Pillow are designed with a specialized contour that not just helps with the neck but also provides good firm support to the back and the shoulders.

Water-based pillows have witnessed an increase in demand and are only expected to grow strongly. This is because water-based pillows are very relaxing and soothing and of course provide relief from intense pain. Based on a research work published on US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health (trends in diagnosis of painful neck and back conditions, 2002 to 2011), stated that around 4.0% increase in prevalent back pain was observed between years 2002 to 2011. This trend reinstates the growth of water-based pillows.

Functional Takeaway

Cervical pillow are assorted into the following categories function wise; displacement and support. Of these, support pillows as the very names suggest drastically enhances the support and relief it provides to patients with severe neck pain. Its unique design allows it to act as the perfect cushion to eliminate back pain while correcting posture issues if any. Good posture and relief from back pain also enhance sleep. This is the largest category in the cervical pillow products due to its significant share in revenue generation.

Displacement pillows, on the flip side, could be categorized as the fastest growing segment. The USP of this segment is the specialized care it provides for people suffering from severe conditions such as spondylitis, Ligament sprain, slip disk, etc. These pillows are generally designed for injuries. These are specially designed keeping in mind the proportions of an individual such as height, weight, body type, etc.

Regional Takeaway

Due to factors such as high number of work hours, constant exposure to odd sitting positions, high disposable income, North America dominates the market. This is followed by a demand in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increase in demand in the healthcare system in developing countries such as Asia is acting as a catalyst to this growth spurt. The sheer population of the Asian countries also work positively to boost the sales of cervical pillow in this region.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies that have established a name for themselves in the cervical pillow industry are Mediflow Inc., Coop Home Goods, Custom Craftworks Inc., Malouf, Snuggle Pedic, and Sleep innovations. Product innovation is considered to be one of the main factor for companies to capture significant market share. For instance, Custom Craftworks manufactured the Omni Pillows that allows complete relaxation of the neck and cradles it. It supports the neck and promotes body relaxation.

