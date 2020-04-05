Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market consists of sales of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment and related services. CSF devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the head. Based on the product type, these devices are classified into CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems.

The increase in the number of brain surgeries drives the market for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices. CSF devices play a major role in the treatment of Traumatic brain injury (TBI), shunts are devices used in the CSF procedure which ensure that any cerebrospinal fluid accumulated near the brain gets drained out. In the United States, one of the leading cause of death is TBI and approximately 1.5 to 2 million adults and children suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. Among the 1.1 million who face head injury, 235,000 individuals will be hospitalized with a moderate to severe head injury while approximately 50,000 face death.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market By Type:

CSF Shunts

CSF Drainage Systems

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market By Age group:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Some of the major key players involved in the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market are

Braun

DePuy Synthes

Integra Life Sciences

Medtronic

Sophysa.

North America was the largest region in the cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market in 2018. The CSF management devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

