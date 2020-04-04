Centralised Workstations Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

Global Centralised Workstations market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Centralised Workstations .

On the basis of application, the centralised workstations market is sub-segmented into healthcare, education, banking & finance, manufacturing, media & entertainment, engineering & design, and others. The increasing adoption of centralised workstations in the media & entertainment application is one of the major factors due to which the media & entertainment application is projected to register more than 17% of the market share at the end of 2018 in the global centralised workstations market. The media and entertainment sub-segment is also expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period as the media and entertainment industries are generating huge amount of data and are expected to create potential growth opportunities for centralised workstations market. Furthermore, the engineering & design sub-segment is expected to capture the largest market share of the global centralised workstations market and is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 3,088.9 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

The services sub-segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period due to the growth in the demand for various data center services in various countries around the world. Furthermore, the services sub-segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 3,682.3 Mn during the forecast period.

The growing need to reduce operational costs and enhance business agility of enterprises are among major factors driving the centralised workstations market. Moreover, the demand for unified and centralised management of data center and increase in data center complexities are also some of the factors fuelling the growth of centralised workstations market.

Based on OS, the centralised workstations market is sub-segmented into Windows, Linux, UNIX, and others. Growth in the demand for windows enabled PCs and increasing penetration of windows operating system are some of the major factors boosting the growth of Windows sub-segments. In addition, small and medium sized enterprises sub-segment is projected to exhibit the higher CAGR over the forecast period. Due to high investment cost for production and maintenance of on-premises data centers, the small and medium sized enterprises are adopting cloud based data center, which help to reduce the IT expenses.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the North America centralised workstations market is expected to dominate the global centralised workstations market due to the early adoption of centralised workstations technology and presence of top centralised workstations solution providers in the region. The region has witnessed the widespread deployment of cloud technologies in the past couple of years. These factors are fuelling the growth of the centralised workstations market in North America. The centralised workstations market is also expected to witness high growth rates in Europe and SEA (South East Asia) owing to major technological advancements and increasing digitalization in various countries of the region.

According to FMI analysis, long-term contracts with business partners are likely to increase revenue and new innovation strategies, which will enable centralised workstations solution providers to reach new growth markets. Moreover, the acquisition of businesses, technologies and products is also expected to help centralised workstations solution providers to accelerate revenue growth and create value for shareholders. Some of the key market participants in the global centralised workstations market include NVIDIA Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HP Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., VMware, Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Secunet AG, Intel Corporation, and Cisco Systems.

