Cell Sorting Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The cell sorting market will show a rapid growth due to the growing prevalence of HIV and cancer, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and technological advancements in cell sorters.

HIV continues to be a major global public health issue. It has been estimated that in 2018, 37.9 million people were found living with HIV, with a global HIV prevalence of 0.8% among adults. The vast majority of people living with HIV are located in low- and middle- income countries, with an estimated 68% living in Sub-Saharan Africa. Among this group 20.6 million are living in East and Southern Africa which saw 800,000 new HIV infections in 2018.

Therefore flow cytometry-based assays helps to quantify and characterize infected cells in HIV patients. Hence over the years, cell sorting was combined with molecular biological techniques and proteomics for characterizing metastatic & primary cancer cell populations and single tumor cells.

Key Market Trends

Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting (FACS) is Expected to be the Largest Growing Segment in the Cell Sorting Market

Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting segment has generated the highest revenue as it is a highly accurate and precise sorting method. It is essential in numerous biological assays requiring high-throughput analysis and sorting of single cells. The gold standard technology for this purpose is fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS).

FACS is thus anticipated to be the segment driving the growth of the market during the forecast period owing to its accuracy and increasing applications. In addition, it offers higher purity and recovery of cells as compared to other methods, though the cells are lost due to mortality.

North America is Found Leading the Cell Sorting Market

North America has dominated the market due to the high investments in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries and increasing adoption of this technique in cancer research, as well as the development of new therapeutics in countries such as the U.S. In addition, rising incidence of cancer in the U.S. drives regional growth.

The market growth in these regions can be attributed to advanced research infrastructures, significant health care spending, and increase government funding for research.

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are mainly focusing on agreements and expansions to strengthen its business operations. Key companies are engaged in significant strategic initiatives such as regional expansion, product development, and strategic collaborations & partnerships.

