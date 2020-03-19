Ceiling Fan Market 2019-2024: Growth Fostered by Rising Infrastructural Projects

Ceiling Fan Market 2019-2024: Growth Fostered by Rising Infrastructural ProjectsMarch 19, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Ceiling Fan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market value is further projected to reach US$ 11,332 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2024. Ceiling fans are electrically powered mechanical devices that are suspended from the ceiling of a room. They use hub-mounted rotating paddles to circulate air, and the slow movement of these paddles induces evaporative cooling, which aids in hot weather. Ceiling fans find vast applications across the globe as they are energy-efficient, cost-effective and require less power than air conditioners.
Global Ceiling Fan Market Trends
Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activities are resulting in the increasing establishment of residential buildings, especially in emerging economies, which in turn is driving the ceiling fan market in these regions. Moreover, governments of several countries are focusing on providing electricity in rural areas, which is boosting the overall sales of ceiling fans across the globe. Besides this, manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing various advanced and unique features, such as voice control, connectivity with smartphones and interchangeable blades, which is anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.
Global Ceiling Fan Market Segmentation
Performance of Key Regions
- China
- India
- European Union
- United States
- Brazil
- Others
Market Breakup by End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
Market Breakup by Type
- Standard Fan
- Decorative Fan
- High Speed Fan
- Energy Saving Fan
- Others
Market Breakup by Fan Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hunter Fan
- Crompton
- Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd.
- NuTone
