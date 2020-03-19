Ceiling Fan Market 2019-2024: Growth Fostered by Rising Infrastructural Projects

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Ceiling Fan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market value is further projected to reach US$ 11,332 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2024. Ceiling fans are electrically powered mechanical devices that are suspended from the ceiling of a room. They use hub-mounted rotating paddles to circulate air, and the slow movement of these paddles induces evaporative cooling, which aids in hot weather. Ceiling fans find vast applications across the globe as they are energy-efficient, cost-effective and require less power than air conditioners.

Global Ceiling Fan Market Trends

Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activities are resulting in the increasing establishment of residential buildings, especially in emerging economies, which in turn is driving the ceiling fan market in these regions. Moreover, governments of several countries are focusing on providing electricity in rural areas, which is boosting the overall sales of ceiling fans across the globe. Besides this, manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing various advanced and unique features, such as voice control, connectivity with smartphones and interchangeable blades, which is anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Ceiling Fan Market Segmentation

Performance of Key Regions

China India European Union United States Brazil Others

Market Breakup by End-use

Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Type

Standard Fan Decorative Fan High Speed Fan Energy Saving Fan Others

Market Breakup by Fan Size

Small Medium Large

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Offline Online

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Emerson Electric Co.

Hunter Fan

Crompton

Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd.

NuTone

