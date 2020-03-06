CBD Oil 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Market Growth, Opportunities Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global CBD Oil Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Hemp oil extracts have traditionally been used around the globe as medicine. A large body of evidence has indicated that the benefits of CBD hemp oil can relieve various ailments. Endoca maintains the biochemical equilibrium within the hemp plants to maximize the beneficial effects of its organic CBD oil.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the CBD Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC.Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC.

The worldwide market for CBD Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ENDOCA

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis

CBD American Shaman

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

IRIE CBD

NuLeaf Naturals

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3462280-global-cbd-oil-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3462280-global-cbd-oil-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CBD Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products

1.2.2 Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Products

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Anxiety

1.3.2 Fibromyalgia (FM)

1.3.3 Diabetes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ENDOCA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ENDOCA CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Isodiol

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Isodiol CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Medical Marijuana

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Aurora Cannabis

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Aurora Cannabis CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CBD American Shaman

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CBD American Shaman CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)