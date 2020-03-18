Cathode Materials Market 2020 | Analyzing the Impact Followed by Restraints, Opportunities and Projected Developments

Important the study on Cathode Materials market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

The global cathode materials market is forecast to reach USD 26.61 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cathode materials are vital components of any general battery which finds various applications in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and power tools among other industries. Owing to the changing trends in the electronics industry, coupled with growing laptop & cell phones in the market, the critical application of cathode materials are found to be in smart devices.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cathode Materials market on the basis of battery type, materials, end-use industries, and region:

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Umicore, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, POSCO, Johnson Matthey, Hitachi Chemical, Kureha, Sumitomo, Toda Kogyo, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting among others.

Scope of the Report:

With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Cathode materials market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lead Dioxide

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Energy System Storage

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The lithium-ion battery type held the largest market share of 50.3% in the year 2018. This due to the growing trend for the adoption of electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are extensively used to propel the motor.

Lead dioxide material segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing production of two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars, along with growing demand for industrial energy storage systems.

Consumer electronics segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. High demand for cell phones, laptops, televisions, and digital cameras from the consumers are fueling the market growth for cathode materials.

