Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Industry 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players Alcon, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Essilor International S.A. and Opcon Corporation.

The Business Research Company’s Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cataract surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of cataract surgery devices and equipment and related services. Cataract surgery devices and equipment include instruments used for performing cataract surgeries such as small incision cataract surgery and extra capsular surgery in the treatment of cataract, a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision. This market does not include vision care devices and equipment, refractive surgery devices and equipment and diagnostic & monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment. Femtosecond Lasers used in cataract surgery are included in this market.

The major growth driver for this industry has been the global ageing population. The world population recorded an estimate of 962 million people aged 60 or above in the year 2017. This estimate is expected to show an upward trend and is expected to double by 2050. The cases of cataract in the geriatric population also expected to increase in the same proportion. According to World Health Organization, the number of cataract cases are expected to increase by 78% by 2050 in the U.S. alone. This presents a huge market for the cataract surgery equipment manufacturers in the near future by expanding the customer base due to the fast growing geriatric population. For instance, the population of China is getting older faster than anywhere else in the world, this presents a huge market for the cataract surgery device manufacturers in China.

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market By Type:

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Femtosecond Laser Equipment

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market By Application:

Ophthalmology Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market China Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

……

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market are

Alcon, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Carl Zeiss Meditech AG

Essilor International S.A.

Opcon Corporation.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific cataract surgery devices and equipment market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5.5%.

