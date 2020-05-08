Carotenoids Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The global Carotenoids market will reach 1289.6 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Carotenoids are normally found in microorganisms, algae, and higher plants as well as some animal species. They provide bright yellow, red and orange color and protect these species from the harmful effects of light, air, and sensitizer pigments. Carotenoids

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Annatto

Apo-Carotenal

Apo-Ester

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Canthaxanthin

Capsanthin and paprika extracts

Lutein

Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

Other Carotenoids

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Algatechnologies

Allied Biotech

AquaCarotene

BASF

Chlostanin Nikken Nature

Chr. Hansen

Cyanotech

DDW The Color House

Doehler Group

EID Parry

ExcelVite

Farbest Brands

FMC Corporation

Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology

Kemin Industries

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

