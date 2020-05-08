Carotenoids Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Carotenoids Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025May 8, 2020
The global Carotenoids market will reach 1289.6 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Carotenoids are normally found in microorganisms, algae, and higher plants as well as some animal species. They provide bright yellow, red and orange color and protect these species from the harmful effects of light, air, and sensitizer pigments. Carotenoids
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Annatto
Apo-Carotenal
Apo-Ester
Astaxanthin
Beta-Carotene
Canthaxanthin
Capsanthin and paprika extracts
Lutein
Lycopene
Zeaxanthin
Other Carotenoids
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Algatechnologies
Allied Biotech
AquaCarotene
BASF
Chlostanin Nikken Nature
Chr. Hansen
Cyanotech
DDW The Color House
Doehler Group
EID Parry
ExcelVite
Farbest Brands
FMC Corporation
Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology
Kemin Industries
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Animal Feed
Food & Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Carotenoids Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Carotenoids
1.1.3 Strong growth among rising health ailments like obesity and nutrient
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Carotenoids
Table Global Carotenoids Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Annatto
Table Annatto Overview
1.2.1.2 Apo-Carotenal
Table Apo-Carotenal Overview
1.2.1.3 Apo-Ester
Table Apo-Ester Overview
1.2.1.4 Astaxanthin
Table Astaxanthin Overview
1.2.1.5 Beta-Carotene
Table Beta-Carotene Overview
1.2.1.6 Canthaxanthin
Table Canthaxanthin Overview
1.2.1.7 Capsanthin and paprika extracts
Table Capsanthin and paprika extracts Overview
1.2.1.8 Lutein
Table Lutein Overview
1.2.1.9 Lycopene
Table Lycopene Overview
1.2.1.10 Zeaxanthin
Table Zeaxanthin Overview
1.2.1.11 Other Carotenoids
Table Other Carotenoids Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Carotenoids
Table Global Carotenoids Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Animal Feed
Table Animal Feed Overview
1.2.2.2 Food & Beverages
Table Food & Beverages Overview
1.2.2.3 Dietary Supplements
Table Dietary Su
Continued….
