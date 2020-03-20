CARDS AND PAYMENTS INDUSTRY 2020: MARKET SHARES, EMERGING TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITY, STATISTICS, GROWTH, DEMAND, TYPES AND GLOBAL KEY VENDORS ARE AMERICAN EXPRESS, VISA, BANK OF AMERICA, PAYPAL AND MASTERCARD

The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Cards And Payments Market are American Express, Visa, Bank Of America, PayPal And MasterCard

Market Segment By Type –

• Cards

• Payment Services

Market Segment By Application –

• Banks

• Non-Banking Financial Institutions

• Others

The cards and payments market comprise establishments engaged in storing, processing and transmitting payment cards data. This market covers issuing and acquiring banks, card processing and issuing companies, payment processing institutions such as banks, non-banking financial corporations and others. Revenue generated from the cards and payments market include all the processing and services fees levied by the banks and financial institutions for payment processing. This market excludes interest charged by the banks on credit card and other cards.

