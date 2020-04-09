Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023April 9, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular surgery devices and related services. Cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment are used in cardiac surgery and other cardiovascular procedures performed to repair structural defects of the cardiovascular system of the heart and its damaged or blocked valves and vessels. Cardiovascular surgery devices are divided into perfusion disposables, beating heart surgery systems, cardiopulmonary bypass equipment and cardiac ablation devices.
Rising geriatric population along with the rising deaths related to cardiovascular disorders is driving the cardiovascular surgical devices industry. According to American Heart Association (AHA), in the US, approximately 43.7 million aged above 60 suffered from cardiovascular disorders. It is also reported by AHA that death related to cardiac diseases amount to 17.3 million per year and is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030, world-wide. Due to these factors, higher number of surgeries are being performed, thereby driving the market.
Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
1. Beating heart surgery systems
2. Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment
3. Cardiac Ablation Devices
4. Perfusion Disposables
By End-User:
1. Home and Ambulatory care
2. Hospitals
3. Diagnostic laboratories
4. Research laboratories
By Application:
1. Congenital Heart Defects
2. Cardiac Arrhythmia
3. Coronary Heart Disease
4. Congestive Heart Failure
5. Other Applications
The Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.
Some of the major key players involved in the Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment market are
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cook Medical
C.R.Bard
Abiomed
