Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market Size and Forecast 2020-2023 | Industry overview, Latest Trends and Growth Analysis

The Business Research Company’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market comprises of sales of devices that are effective in managing and restoring the heart’s normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is driving the CRM devices market. Sedentary lifestyles and medical conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes are major causes of cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases accounting for 31% of all global deaths. Most of these deaths occur due to heart attacks and strokes. As more people suffer from cardiovascular diseases, the demand for cardiac rhythm management and devices is expected to increase.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market By Product:

Pacemakers

Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market By End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Physicians Clinics

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market By Application:

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices And Equipment Market are

Abbott

Medtronic

Biotronik

Cardiac Science Corporation

Schiller AG

North America was the largest region in the cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market in 2017, accounting by 51.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which accounts for 28.3%.

