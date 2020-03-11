Carbon Management System Market To Worth 21.70 Billion with An Incredible CAGR Of 12.11% By 2027 Top Players- IBM, Dakota Software, Credit 360, Ecometrica, Enviance, Accenture, Johnson Controls, SAP SE, Scneider Electric, Wolters Kluwer, Fortive

The Carbon Management System Market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.70 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.11% over the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of carbon management systems. The companies around the world have started to improve the efficiencies of their operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources, and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions. Reducing carbon footprints and controlling energy consumption have become crucial factors in recent years.

Carbon management system Market is a management system that can reduce waste, effectively use resources and reduce carbon footprint.

The key players covered in this study Carbon Management System Market-

IBM

Dakota Software

Credit 360

Ecometrica

Enviance

Accenture

Johnson Controls

SAP SE

Scneider Electric

Wolters Kluwer

Fortive

Carbon Management System Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Carbon Management System Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

