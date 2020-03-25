Carbon Black Market and Forecast Study Launched

The global Carbon Black market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Carbon Black market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Carbon Black market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Carbon Black market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Carbon Black market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Carbon Black market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Carbon Black market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Carbon Black market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

segmented as follows:

Global Carbon Black Market, by Grade

Reinforced Grade

Semi-reinforced Grade

Specialty Grade

Global Carbon Black Market, by End-user Industry

Tire Manufacturing Passenger Car Tires Truck & Bus Tires Other Tires

Non-tire Rubber Goods

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Pigments

Others (Li-ion batteries, Adhesives & Sealants, etc.)

Global Carbon Black Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the carbon black market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different grade and end-user industry segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for carbon black in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and end-user industry segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the carbon black production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global carbon black market

Import–export analysis of the carbon black market in major countries across all regions

Price trend forecasts of the global carbon black market in terms of grade and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global carbon black market

Regulatory landscape and SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global carbon black market, by grade and end-user industry segments

Key findings for the carbon black market in each region and in-depth analysis of major grade and end-user industry segments of the global carbon black market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

In-depth PEST analysis of the carbon black market in each region.

