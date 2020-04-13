CAR-T Therapy Market Emerging Opportunities, Growth and Trends 2020

The Business Research Company’s CAR-T Therapy Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The CAR-T therapy market consists of sales of CAR-T therapy products and related services involved in providing CAR-T therapy to the cancer patients. The CAR-T therapy is an immunotherapy used to treat cancer by using patient’s own cells. In this therapy, the white blood cells are infused with chimeric antigen receptor that modifies the T-type of white blood cells to fight against cancer cells.

The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy. The government and non-government organizations provide financial support to the companies in CAR-T therapy market for research and development and to the patients for their treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

CAR-T Therapy Market, Segmentation

By Target,

CD19

CD22

Others

By Application

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Others

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. CAR-T Therapy Market Characteristics

3. CAR-T Therapy Market Size And Growth

4. CAR-T Therapy Market Segmentation

5. CAR-T Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. CAR-T Therapy Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global CAR-T Therapy Market

27. CAR-T Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

28. CAR-T Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the CAR-T therapy market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the CAR-T therapy market are Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Legend Biotech.

