Cannabis Products Industry Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cannabis Products Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cannabis products market consists of sales of cannabis products and related services. Cannabis is a psychoactive drug which is obtained from the cannabis plant of the cannabaceae family. Cannabis can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as chronic pain, cancer pain, depression, anxiety disorders, sleep disturbances and neurological disorders.

The growing applications of cannabis in the medical field is an important driver for the cannabis products industry. Cannabis is a drug that comes from Indian hemp plants such as Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica, with THC (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) being the main active chemical in it. Cannabis has several medical applications in conditions such as nausea and vomiting, glaucoma, epilepsy, asthma. Hence, many countries have legalized the use of cannabis for medical applications despite it being a psychoactive drug.

Cannabis Products Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Flower

2. Concentrates

3. Others

By Usage:

1. Medical

2. Recreational

By Compound:

1. THC-Dominant

2. CBD-Dominant

By Route of Administration:

1. Oral solutions and capsules

2. Smoking

3. Vaporizers

4. Topicals

5. Others

The Cannabis Products market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the cannabis products market in 2018.

Some of the major key players involved in the Cannabis Products market are

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cara Therapeutics

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

