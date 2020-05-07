Cannabis Packaging Market Growth opportunities, Market Analysis by Share, Size and Forecast 2020-2026

The Report Titled on “Cannabis Packaging Market” analyses the adoption of Cannabis Packaging: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Cannabis Packaging Market profile the top manufacturers like ( Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS, Lexaria Bioscience ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Cannabis Packaging industry. It also provide the Cannabis Packaging market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Scope of Cannabis Packaging Market: The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, Canada will be the major revenue contributor to the cannabis packaging market in North America throughout the forecast period. The legalization of cannabis and relaxed regulatory norms for mass manufacturing of cannabis will drive the growth of this market in Canada.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Rigid Packaging

☑ Flexible Packaging

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Medical Use

☑ Recreational Use

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Cannabis Packaging market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Important Cannabis Packaging Market Data Available In This Report:

❶ Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Share of Main Manufacturers.

❷ This Report Discusses the Cannabis Packaging Market Summary; Market Scope Gives A Brief Outline of the Cannabis Packaging Market.

❸ Strategic Recommendations, Forecast Growth Areas Of The Cannabis Packaging Market.

❹ Key Performing Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) Along With Their Major Countries Are Detailed in This Cannabis Packaging industry Report.

❺ Challenges For the New Entrants, Trends Market Drivers.

❻ Company Profiles, Product Analysis, Marketing Strategies, Emerging Market Segments and Comprehensive Analysis of Cannabis Packaging Market.

❼ Cannabis Packaging Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth of Key Players In Promising Regions.

