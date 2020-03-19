Cancer cell analysis Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018-2023

The global market for cancer cell analysis should reach $10.8 billion by 2023 from $7.4 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2018-2023.
The global market for genetic modification therapies should grow from $2.3 billion in 2018 to reach $17.4 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.9% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The global immunohistochemistry market totaled $1.6 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2017-2022.
Summary
Several significant developments have aided and accelerated development and growth of markets in biotechnology, in the period of review. Notable recent advancements in biotechnology are CRISPR, Spheroids for drug development, Quantitative Cell Based Assay using high content analysis platform and Luciferase based high-throughput screening assay. Such technologies assure the wide adoption of cell line technologies for drug development, simplify the gene editing process making it cost-effective.
Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11625
Companies operating in cell line market are investing huge amount in setting up manufacturing units with advanced state of art facility and expanded production facilities.
Gene therapy technology has opened new avenues which places emphasis on curing disease that do not have an effective therapeutic availability. Johnson & Johnson, together with the University of Pennsylvania, is developing a third-generation AAV-based gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. The goal is to use AAV viral delivery to initiate the expression of therapeutic anti-Alzheimer’s antibodies in the brain. The research represents a novel way to get biologics into the brain to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other brain diseases. This is expected to pave way for further innovations in AAV-based gene therapy.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Foreword
Foreword
Chapter 2 Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications (Report BIO159A)
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Contribution of the Study and for Whom
Scope and Format
Methodology
Information Sources
Geographical Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Introduction to Genetic Technology
Genetic Modification Therapies Covered in Report
Forces Driving the Growth of the Market for Genetic Modification Therapies
Global Market for Genetic Modification Therapies
Genetic Modification Therapies Industry
Genetic Variation and Analysis
Genetic Modification Therapies
Genetic Modification Therapy Applications
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11625
Chapter 3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Global Markets to 2022 (Report BIO161A)
Study Goals and Objectives
Definition of Immunohistochemistry
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Research Methodology and Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Equipment in the Immunohistochemistry Market
Factors Affecting the Immunohistochemistry Equipment Market
Reagents in the Immunohistochemistry Market
Raw Material Suppliers
Reagent Manufacturers
Distributors
End Users
Factors Affecting the Immunohistochemistry Reagent Market
Segmentation by End User
Hospital and Diagnostics Laboratories
Research Institutes
Other (Contract Research Organization and Forensic Laboratories)
Chapter 4 Biomarker Deals: Terms, Value and Trends, 2008–2018 (Report BIO169A)
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources and Methodology
Intended Audience
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Biomarker Identification and Detection Technologies
Global Biomarker Market Value and its Segmentation
Licensing Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008–2018
Chapter 5 Cancer Cell Analysis, Instruments, Consumables and Reagents (Report BIO177A)
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Current Technologies, Trends and Advancements
Industry Growth Drivers
Rising Incidences of Different Types of Cancers Across the Globe
Growing Importance of Cell Assay-Based Drug Development
Market Breakdown by End User
Cell Therapy
Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11625/Single