Cancer cell analysis Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018-2023

The global market for cancer cell analysis should reach $10.8 billion by 2023 from $7.4 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

The global market for genetic modification therapies should grow from $2.3 billion in 2018 to reach $17.4 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.9% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The global immunohistochemistry market totaled $1.6 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

Summary

Several significant developments have aided and accelerated development and growth of markets in biotechnology, in the period of review. Notable recent advancements in biotechnology are CRISPR, Spheroids for drug development, Quantitative Cell Based Assay using high content analysis platform and Luciferase based high-throughput screening assay. Such technologies assure the wide adoption of cell line technologies for drug development, simplify the gene editing process making it cost-effective.

Companies operating in cell line market are investing huge amount in setting up manufacturing units with advanced state of art facility and expanded production facilities.

Gene therapy technology has opened new avenues which places emphasis on curing disease that do not have an effective therapeutic availability. Johnson & Johnson, together with the University of Pennsylvania, is developing a third-generation AAV-based gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. The goal is to use AAV viral delivery to initiate the expression of therapeutic anti-Alzheimer’s antibodies in the brain. The research represents a novel way to get biologics into the brain to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other brain diseases. This is expected to pave way for further innovations in AAV-based gene therapy.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Foreword

Foreword

Chapter 2 Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications (Report BIO159A)

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Contribution of the Study and for Whom

Scope and Format

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Introduction to Genetic Technology

Genetic Modification Therapies Covered in Report

Forces Driving the Growth of the Market for Genetic Modification Therapies

Global Market for Genetic Modification Therapies

Genetic Modification Therapies Industry

Genetic Variation and Analysis

Genetic Modification Therapies

Genetic Modification Therapy Applications

Chapter 3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Global Markets to 2022 (Report BIO161A)

Study Goals and Objectives

Definition of Immunohistochemistry

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Research Methodology and Information Sources

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Equipment in the Immunohistochemistry Market

Factors Affecting the Immunohistochemistry Equipment Market

Reagents in the Immunohistochemistry Market

Raw Material Suppliers

Reagent Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Factors Affecting the Immunohistochemistry Reagent Market

Segmentation by End User

Hospital and Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Institutes

Other (Contract Research Organization and Forensic Laboratories)

Chapter 4 Biomarker Deals: Terms, Value and Trends, 2008–2018 (Report BIO169A)

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Biomarker Identification and Detection Technologies

Global Biomarker Market Value and its Segmentation

Licensing Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008–2018

Chapter 5 Cancer Cell Analysis, Instruments, Consumables and Reagents (Report BIO177A)

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Current Technologies, Trends and Advancements

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Incidences of Different Types of Cancers Across the Globe

Growing Importance of Cell Assay-Based Drug Development

Market Breakdown by End User

Cell Therapy

