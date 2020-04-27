Canada Oil and Gas Midstream Market Outlook to 2022

Canada midstream oil & gas market has been estimated at USD XX billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX percent during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

The midstream sector forms a conduit between the retrieval and processing segments and plays a significant role in the transportation, storage and processing of raw resources. During the fall in oil prices in 2015, the midstream sector has been insulated from the price variations to some extent. The companies involved have fared well and are looking forward to increase their investments in this sector. As this sector is primarily dependent on the upstream market, there could be negotiations and renegotiations of a few contracts.

Canada invested USD XX billion between 2013 and 2015 in the midstream oil & gas market and it is estimated that an additional USD XX billion would flow in by 2022. Canada midstream oil & gas business has currently a network of laid pipelines of length close to XX km and an additional length of about XX km being planned with an investment of USD XX billion. Canada also maintains the secondary logistics supply through barges, rail cars and truck fleet and transports XX million barrels of crude oil every day.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for Canada midstream oil & gas market, with assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Canada – PESTLE Analysis

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in Canada midstream oil & gas market

